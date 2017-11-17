Chelsea vs. West Brom live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Chelsea hits the road to West Brom on Saturday in Premier League play, aiming to continue in the top four. David Luiz is back in the squad, and Antonio Conte's man are ready to continue its fight to get to the top.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

TV: None

Stream: NBC Sports Gold

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Blues score an early goal, add another before the break and cruise in the second half. Chelsea 4, West Brom 1.