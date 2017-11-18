Chelsea vs. West Brom live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
Chelsea faces a tricky road contest this weekend
Chelsea hits the road to West Brom on Saturday in Premier League play, aiming to continue in the top four. David Luiz is back in the squad, and Antonio Conte's man are ready to continue its fight to get to the top.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: NBC Sports Gold
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Blues score an early goal, add another before the break and cruise in the second half. Chelsea 4, West Brom 1.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
How to watch Barca vs. Leganes
The league leaders hit the road on Saturday
-
How to watch Liverpool vs. Southampton
The Reds are looking to create some momentum in league
-
How to watch Man. United vs. Newcastle
Newcastle is looking to secure an upset on the road
-
How to watch Madrid derby
The city rivals meet again, with this being Real Madrid's first visit to Atleti's new stad...
-
How to watch Man. City vs. Leicester
City looks to keep a strong grip on first place
-
How to watch Arsenal-Spurs
One of the best rivalries in England continues on Saturday
Add a Comment