Chelsea have become the first team to win all three major European competitions after defeating Real Betis 4-1 to win the UEFA Conference League on Tuesday in Poland. Betis went ahead only nine minutes into the match via winger Abdessamad Ezalzouli, but in the second half of play, Chelsea were able to hit back as Cole Palmer orchestrated two great goals, assisting Enzo Fernandez and Nicolas Jackson before the Blues scored twice more via Jadon Sancho and Moises Caicedo.

Manager Enzo Maresca called out Jackson for needing to make up for being suspended for the end of the Premier League season, and the Senegalese striker delivered with a goal in a big moment. After Sancho's insurance goal, it was party time for a season that has seen Chelsea secure a return to Champions League soccer by finishing in the top four of the Premier League, but they would add on to it late in added time.

It was a Conference League where Chelsea got their youth playing time, but Maresca raised some eyebrows, not including captain Reece James in the starting XI. As Chelsea came out lethargic, with Betis controlling the game in attack, they got hit with Ezzalzouli's goal, but thanks to big saves from Filip Jorgensen keeping the Blues in the game and changes like James entering the match, Chelsea were able to get control back to lift the trophy.

Now it's time for a short break for the Blues, but they'll be back in action shortly with the Club World Cup kicking off on June 14 in the United States, providing a chance for another trophy.