American soccer star Christian Pulisic made history on Saturday, becoming the first ever American man to play in a UEFA Champions League final. The winger came off the bench in the second half of Chelsea's 1-0 victory against Manchester City at the Estadio do Dragao, marking a monumental moment for soccer in the United States.

Pulisic became the first American man to score in the Champions League semifinals when he grabbed a goal at Real Madrid in their semifinal first leg last month. Pulisic is one of two Americans on UCL final rosters, with Manchester City's backup goalkeeper being USMNT's No. 1, Zack Steffen.

Pulisic had a goal-scoring opportunity shortly after coming on, but could not find the back of the net.

While Pulisic is the first to actually play in the match, one American man has already won a title. Jovan Kirovski won the 1996-97 UCL with Pulisic's former club, Borussia Dortmund. The German club beat Juventus in the final in Munich, but Kirovski did not make the bench.