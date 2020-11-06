Christian Pulisic will be unavailable for Chelsea's Premier League game against Sheffield United as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

The American international missed Chelsea's last two games -- 3-0 wins over Burnley and Rennes -- after pulling up with a problem in Saturday's victory at Turf Moor.

The Chelsea manager had initially said that Pulisic's problem was a "very, very minor injury" and the 22-year-old returned to the training ground earlier this week. However, he felt uncomfortable upon his return and Lampard is declining to set a timescale on his forward's recovery.

"He's not fit to play, he's still suffering with his hamstring," Lampard said of Pulisic. "He's not [training] at the moment.

"He trained at a low level in midweek when I made those comments and wasn't comfortable. We have to keep looking for the right solution."

Chelsea will also be without Kai Havertz, who is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

Pulisic was called up for U.S. national team to face Wales and Panama over the international break, but it remains to be seen whether he will be withdrawn from the squad.

His most recent hamstring problem is the sixth injury setback he has suffered since joining Chelsea at the start of the 2019-20 season and even before moving to England Pulisic was dogged with muscular issues.

Lampard acknowledged earlier this week that players like Pulisic could potentially be more susceptible to such problems but insisted Chelsea are carefully managing his fitness.

"With the actual muscle injuries, that's a hard one to call. It's forever going to be a challenge," he said ahead of his side's win over Rennes. "Some players that play on the edge, that have such speed in their game and acceleration, maybe they could be more susceptible.

"That's just a one-fits-all answer, because it's different for everybody.

"From last season we were looking at ways to manage Christian and just trying to be proactive in not hopefully getting so many injuries.

"I know it's something he would have experienced previously in his career at Dortmund as well. So we're all working in the same direction on that one to try and get him to be as fit as regularly as possible. Because we know the talent."