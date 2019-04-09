Chelsea's Danny Drinkwater charged with drunk driving following car crash overnight
The midfielder is set to appear in court in May after being charged for drinking and driving
Danny Drinkwater, a midfielder who was part of one of the most improbable runs in Premier League history with Leicester in 2016, was charged for a drunk driving incident in Cheshire. Drinkwater, now with Chelsea and occasional show on the English national team, was released on Monday and will appear in court in May.
Drinkwater has three caps with England, and the 29-year-old player spent most of his career with Leicester, making 193 appearances. In that span, he notched 13 goals, and his performance with Leicester in 2016 is ultimately what led to him joining the English national team. He left Leicester for Chelsea in 2017 on nearly a $40 million deal.
Per BBC, Drinkwater's accident occurred at 12:30 a.m. local time on Monday, and he was released on unconditional bail the same day. The accident came when he crashed his car into a wall, according to the Associated Press.
Of course, everyone online can't stop making the same joke about the irony of Drinkwater's name, given the nature of his arrest. It goes without saying that drunk driving is no joke, but there is an added layer of absurdity when your driver's license is telling you to do the opposite of what you're doing.
-
LIVE: Champions League updates
Spurs welcome Manchester City at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the Reds take on Porto...
-
Man. City vs. Spurs UCL preview
The two Premier League clubs meet in the UCL quarters
-
Liverpool vs. Porto UCL preview
The Reds got quite the draw but still face a formidable test
-
Ronaldo looking likely to play vs. Ajax
Ronaldo was named to the squad for Wednesday's game
-
Copa America schedule, scores
The tournament kicks off this summer with host nation Brazil the favorite to win it
-
Ajax vs. Juventus preview
Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to return from injury in time for this one