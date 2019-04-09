Chelsea's Danny Drinkwater charged with drunk driving following car crash overnight

Danny Drinkwater, a midfielder who was part of one of the most improbable runs in Premier League history with Leicester in 2016, was charged for a drunk driving incident in Cheshire. Drinkwater, now with Chelsea and occasional show on the English national team, was released on Monday and will appear in court in May.

Drinkwater has three caps with England, and the 29-year-old player spent most of his career with Leicester, making 193 appearances. In that span, he notched 13 goals, and his performance with Leicester in 2016 is ultimately what led to him joining the English national team. He left Leicester for Chelsea in 2017 on nearly a $40 million deal.

Per BBC, Drinkwater's accident occurred at 12:30 a.m. local time on Monday, and he was released on unconditional bail the same day. The accident came when he crashed his car into a wall, according to the Associated Press.

Of course, everyone online can't stop making the same joke about the irony of Drinkwater's name, given the nature of his arrest. It goes without saying that drunk driving is no joke, but there is an added layer of absurdity when your driver's license is telling you to do the opposite of what you're doing.