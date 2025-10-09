Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is the newest investor in NWSL. Williams is joining the Boston Legacy's investor group, the league's 15th franchise announced on Thursday. The expansion franchise will kick off its inaugural season in 2026.

The No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, he is the founder of strategic investment firm 888 Midas and joins the list of athletes and sports executives already invested in Boston Legacy alongside three-time Olympic gold medal gymnast Aly Raisman and Aliyah Boston, WNBA player for the Indiana Fever. Celtics General Manager Brad Stevens and his wife, Tracy, and actress Elizabeth Banks are also part of the investor group.

"Women's sports is a movement, and I admire and respect the work that the team and the NWSL continues to do to grow the sport and empower future generations of athletes. Boston Legacy Football Club is building something special and we're proud to be a part of what's next," Williams said in a club statement.

Williams' arrival to the Legacy group follows the latest trend of high-profile athletes investing in women's sports. Former NFL quarterback and Hall of Famer Peyton Manning joined Denver Summit FC, NWSL's 16th club, and will enter the 2026 season alongside Boston.

Former WNBA player and Hall of Famer Sue Bird, former NFL quarterback Eli Manning, and NBA superstar Kevin Durant are part of Gotham FC's investor group. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes are co-owners of the 2025 NWSL Shield-winning Kansas City Current.

Boston Legacy FC also have an athlete advisory board. Members include former USWNT players and FIFA Women's World Cup winners Kristine Lilly and Sam Mewis.

Jennifer Epstein, controlling owner and co-founder of Boston Legacy FC, is part of the family who were longtime owners of the Celtics.

"Caleb's investment in Boston Legacy Football Club highlights the powerful momentum of women's professional soccer and what it means to have professional athletes investing in our future," Epstein said in a release.

"It symbolizes a new era of cross-league support and recognition. With best-in-class athletes, a rapidly growing fan base, and undeniable energy around the NWSL, we are proud to welcome Caleb as a partner as we prepare for the 2026 inaugural season."

The 2026 NWS regular season will begin on March 13. Boston Legacy will begin their season with home games a Gillette Stadium. The team will move to White Stadium in Boston for the 2027 season after the completion of the dual renovation plan between the club, city, and Boston Public Schools.