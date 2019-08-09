Chicago Fire hit post three times in the matter of seconds, somehow fail to score in MLS game vs. Houston Dynamo

Sometimes in life, things work out perfectly, and sometimes even when it seems like everything should work, it just doesn't. The latter was the case for one soccer team that, try as they might, could not stop the ball from hitting the posts and actually scoring.

Luck was just not on their side.

The Chicago Fire looked like they were playing a game of pinball in a game against the Houston Dynamo recently, as they kicked the ball and hit the post three times in a matter of seconds. They were on the verge of scoring what felt like 100 times but couldn't bury the ball.

At one point the ball seemed to defy logic as it refused to go in.

How did this ball not go in ... 🤯 pic.twitter.com/9ysb06UCXN — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 9, 2019

After watching it five times I am still not sure how the ball did not go in.

Despite their embarrassing effort above, the Fire did go on to win, 1-0. So at least the inability to score didn't effect the outcome too much.

Got the dub ✔️



We're coming home with 3 points and a 2nd straight clean sheet. pic.twitter.com/rSkW1tKjut — Chicago Fire (@ChicagoFire) August 4, 2019

Chicago is in the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference in the MLS with a record of 6 wins, 9 draws and 10 losses. Houston sits in the 9th spot in the Western Conference with 9 wins 3 draws and 12 losses.