Chicago Fire FC will host Houston Dynamo FC in the quarterfinals of the 2023 U.S. Open Cup on Tuesday on the CBS Sports Golazo Network. The home team defeated Austin FC 2-0 to advance, but is coming off of a 1-0 loss to FC Cincinnati in league play. Houston dominated Minnesota United 4-0 in the previous round, but enter Tuesday's match on the heels of a 3-0 loss to St. Louis City FC.

The Fire are the -145 favorites in the latest Chicago Fire vs. Houston Dynamo odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Dynamo are +360 underdogs. A draw returns +255 on the 90-minute money line. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Kickoff from Toyota Park in Bridgeview, Ill., is at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Don't let the Fire's place in the MLS standings fool you. They may sit near the bottom of the Eastern Conference, but they also second in the league with eight draws on the season. In fact, three of their last four league matches -- against Atlanta United, New England and Toronto -- have all ended in a tie. The Fire are undefeated at Toyota Park this season, which sets them up well on Tuesday.

For the Dynamo, it's all about finding the same success on the road that they are having at home. All five of their league wins this season have occured at home at Shell Energy Stadium, but they are 0-2-6 on the road. In fact, Houston doesn't have a win on the road in any competition since April 26, when the Dynamo defeated the Tampa Bay Rowdies 1-0 in the U.S. Open Cup third round.

SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton's best bet for this matchup is Chicago Fire (-145) winning on the 90-minute money line. "The Fire are undefeated across all competitions on home soil this season, while the Dynamo have lost their last two road matches by a 9-2 combined score." Sutton said.

