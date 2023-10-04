It's another playoff six pointer for Inter Miami as they face the Chicago Fire with Lionel Messi's availability up in the air. On a three-match winless streak without the Argentine superstar Miami has to pick up points now to close the four point gap between them and D.C. United in ninth place. Messi has been involved in team drills with the Herons, but officially Messi is listed as day-to-day due to fatigue and his lingering hamstring issue.

With national team duty possibly around the corner for Messi, he will need to get game time in order to be ready for Argentina, but it's unknown if that will happen against the Fire during the weekend as the Herons are still playing games every three to four days.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, Oct. 4 | Time : 8:30 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Oct. 4 | : 8:30 p.m. ET Location : Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois

: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois TV: None | Live stream: MLS Season Pass

None | MLS Season Pass Odds: Chicago Fire +101; Draw +265; Inter Miami +245 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Chicago Fire: While the Fire have been struggling, their win against the New York Red Bulls during the weekend has put them right back in the thick of the playoff race. Defensively there are concerns, with the team allowing nine goals in their last five matches but the talent is there to make things happen.

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long

Inter Miami: After will Messi play, the next biggest question for Miami is what Facundo Farias will show up. He has been a strong but inconsistent performer pulling the strings from midfield but he needs to shoot more if Miami is going to win out to crash MLS playoffs.

Prediction

With how many chances the Fire allow in their matches, this is the game where everything clicks for Miami away form the pressure of playing in front of their home fans. Pick: Chicago Fire 1, Inter Miami 3