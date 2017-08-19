Chicharito scores first two goals for West Ham during fantastic performance
West Ham lost, but he was the bright spot
If the first two matches of the season are any indication of how things will be, West Ham will be fighting for survival in the Premier League. And if Saturday was an indication of things to come in attack, Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez is going to have to be the guy to save them.
West Ham lost its second match of the Premier League season in as many games and sits on zero points and in last place, but Hernandez was the big bright spot. The Mexican international scored both of the Hammers' goals in a 3-2 defeat at Southampton, which saw the hosts convert a last-minute penalty kick.
Both of his goals, as expected, came right in front of the goal. Here they are:
First goal
Second goal
Both on rebounds. Nothing ultra pretty, but effective nonetheless. He's a poacher, he's paid to put the ball away and now has two goals in two matches and is off to a hot start.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Barca plans jersey tribute for victims
A van attack in Barcelona left 13 people dead, and the popular club will carry the city on...
-
WATCH: Pulisic scores fantastic strike
The young American continues to shine
-
Man. United continues red-hot start
United has six points out of six with a plus-eight goal differential
-
Arsenal vs. Stoke City preview
The Gunners are 1-0-0 on the season
-
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace preview
The Reds are hoping to bounce back from a poor showing against Watford
-
Manchester United vs. Swansea preview
Manchester United looks to make it six points out of six
Add a Comment