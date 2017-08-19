Chicharito scores first two goals for West Ham during fantastic performance

West Ham lost, but he was the bright spot

If the first two matches of the season are any indication of how things will be, West Ham will be fighting for survival in the Premier League. And if Saturday was an indication of things to come in attack, Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez is going to have to be the guy to save them.

West Ham lost its second match of the Premier League season in as many games and sits on zero points and in last place, but Hernandez was the big bright spot. The Mexican international scored both of the Hammers' goals in a 3-2 defeat at Southampton, which saw the hosts convert a last-minute penalty kick.

Both of his goals, as expected, came right in front of the goal. Here they are:

First goal

Second goal

Both on rebounds. Nothing ultra pretty, but effective nonetheless. He's a poacher, he's paid to put the ball away and now has two goals in two matches and is off to a hot start. 

