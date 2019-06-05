China at the 2019 Women's World Cup: Schedule, scores, full roster, fixtures, TV and live stream
This is the country's seventh appearance at a World Cup
Once considering a top-three national team, China hasn't quite lived up to past expectations but hopes 2019 is different. After finishing second at the World Cup 20 years ago, China has made three of the next four tournaments but never did they get past the quarterfinal stage. Jia Xiuquan leads the team as coach after an incredibly successful career overseas by Chinese standards as a player, and he has also coached one of the most popular men's teams in the country, Shanghai Shenhua. He's got a tricky group to deal with in Germany, Spain and South Africa, but this is a team with enough veteran experience that it expects to get to the quarterfinals and possibly beyond.
For the tournament's full schedule, standings and more click here.
Here's the roster, the team's history at the World Cup and more.
Roster
Goalkeepers: Xu Huan (Beijing Phoenix), Peng Shimeng (Jiangsu Suning), Bi Xiaolin (Dalian Quanjian)
Defenders: Liu Shanshan (Beijing Phoenix), Lin Yuping (Wuhan Jianghan University), Wu Haiyan (Wuhan Jianghan University), Han Peng (Guangdong Huijun), Li Jiayue (Shanghai), Wang Ying (Wuhan Jianghan University), Luo Guiping (Guangdong Huijun)
Midfielders: Lou Jiahui (Henan Huishang), Wang Shuang (Paris Saint-Germain), Wang Yan (Beijing Phoenix), Li Wen (Dalian Quanjian), Gu Yasha (Beijing Phoenix), Tan Ruyin (Guangdong Huijun), Zhang Rui (Changchun Zhuoyue), Yao Wei (Wuhan Jianghan University), Liu Yanqiu (Wuhan Jianghan University)
Forwards: Yang Li (Jiangsu Suning), Li Ying (Guangdong Huijun), Wang Shanshan (Dalian Quanjian), Song Duan (Dalian Quanjian)
Competition history
World Cup appearances: Seven
Best finish: Runner-up (1999)
Last World Cup: 2015, quarterfinals
Matches
Saturday, June 8
Germany vs. China, 9 a.m. ET, FS1
Thursday, June 13
South Africa vs. China, 3 p.m. ET, Fox
Monday, June 17
China vs. Spain, Noon ET, FS1
What to know
China was the first national team to qualify for the tournament and the Steel Roses look to return to among the best teams in the world. Finalist against the United States in 1999, this team is defense first but has quite the player in attack in Li Ying. The forward scored at least one goal in each of China's five games at the AFC Women's Asian Cup in 2018.
How to watch
You can watch the entire tournament on fuboTV (Try for free).
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
2019 World Cup preview: Cameroon
This is the country's second appearance at a World Cup
-
2019 World Cup preview: Canada
This is the country's seventh appearance at a World Cup
-
2019 World Cup preview: Japan
This is the country's eighth appearance at a World Cup
-
2019 World Cup preview: Argentina
This is the country's third appearance at a World Cup
-
2019 World Cup preview: Scotland
This is the country's first appearance at a World Cup
-
2019 World Cup preview: England
This is the country's fifth appearance at a World Cup