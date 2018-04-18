Chivas 2-1 Toronto FC: Mexican club earns huge result in first leg of CONCACAF Champions League final

If Toronto FC wants to become the first MLS club to win the CONCACAF Champions League since 2000, they are going to have to be perfect next week, because on Tuesday they were not.

Toronto fell 2-1 at home against Chivas of Mexico in the first leg of the final, going from favorite to win the cup to now having to go south and win on the road.

Two massive away goals from the visitors, one in each half, put Matias Almeyda's team in the driver's seat ahead of the second leg.

With snow falling for parts of the match, Chivas took a stunning lead just two minutes in through Rodolfo Pizarro, but that lead was canceled out through Jonathan Osorio's strike from close just 17 minutes later. And as the second half went on, it looked like we were headed for a draw until Alan Pulido produced what could be the goal of the tournament off a free kick near the sideline with 18 minutes to go. The talented Chivas star lofted the free kick to the far post and the side net for the 2-1 victory.

Here's the winning goal:

Chivas score another away goal to take a 2-1 lead. #TFCLive pic.twitter.com/2FuMhdImL0 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 18, 2018

And now Toronto finds itself in a rough, uncomfortable spot, needing to go to Mexico next Wednesday and score at least two goals and win to have a chance.

After eliminating Tigres and America to get to the final, beating three Liga MX teams was never going to be easy. And if Toronto performs like it did Tuesday -- sloppy in attack and undisciplined at the back, it's going to be Chivas title after just 90 more minutes.

Relive the match with our live blog below







