Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Toronto FC live stream info, TV channel: How to watch CONCACAF Champions League final on TV, stream online

Chivas holds a 2-1 lead after the first leg

The CONCACAF Champions League final will be decided on Wednesday night as Chivas de Guadalajara hosts Toronto FC in the second leg. Chivas leads 2-1 after the first leg as Toronto aims to defeat a Mexican team for the third straight round, this one to claim the title. 

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET
TV: Univision Deportes
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

What's at stake?

The CCL trophy. A draw will give Chivas the title while Toronto is going to have to score at least two goals to have a chance. A 2-1 win for the Canadian club would mean extra time, while a 2-0 win gives them the title and a 1-0 win still means Chivas would win. 

Prediction

Chivas went on the road in the first legand peformed well, giving themselves from massive momentum. Toronto can certainly come back, but it feels like the title will go to Chivas, who get an early goal to set the tone. Chivas 2, Toronto 1.

