Teams looking to build off good starts to the Liga MX season meet when Atletico San Luis battle Chivas Guadalajara on Saturday. Chivas Guadalajara (1-0), despite being outplayed for much of the match, opened with a 2-1 victory over Leon on Monday. Atletico San Luis (0-1-0), meanwhile, picked up a point with a 1-1 draw with Monterrey. The teams played to a 0-0 draw the last time they met back in January.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. Caesars Sportsbook lists Chivas Guadalajara as the -129 favorites (risk $129 to win $100) in its latest Chivas Guadalajara vs. Atletico San Luis odds, with Atletico San Luis the +350 underdogs. A draw is priced at +260, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Here are the betting lines for Chivas Guadalajara vs. Atletico San Luis:

Chivas Guadalajara vs. Atletico San Luis spread: Chivas -0.5 (-125)

Chivas Guadalajara vs. Atletico San Luis over/under: 2.5 goals

Chivas Guadalajara vs. Atletico San Luis money line: Chivas -129, San Luis +350, Draw +260

CG: They have two first-place finishes since 2003-04

ASL: Had a minus-13 goal differential during the 2022-23 season

Why you should back Chivas Guadalajara



Defender Antonio Briseno found the net in the opener against Leon. The 29-year-old is not known for his offense, scoring just two goals in 76 appearances for Guadalajara since 2019-20. He has played most of his career in Liga MX, also playing for Atlas, Tigers UANL, Veracruz and Guadalajara. In 191 career league appearances, he has scored seven goals.

Goalkeeper Miguel Jimenez, 33, was solid in net in the opener. He made seven saves, while allowing just one goal. Since 2017, he has made 52 appearances for Chivas Guadalajara, all starts. He has posted 18 clean sheets in his career, while allowing 53 goals. He has a career record of 25-14-13.

Why you should back Atletico San Luis

Forward Angel Zaldivar opened this season's scoring for San Luis. The 29-year-old, who began his career with Chivas Guadalajara in 2012-13, has two goals in 19 appearances for Atletico San Luis. His best scoring season came for Guadalajara in 2016-17, when he scored nine times in 32 appearances. For his career, Zaldivar has 42 goals in 228 league matches, playing almost exclusively in Liga MX.

Forward Leo Bonatini, 29, is also an option on offense for San Luis. He closed out last season strong, scoring goals in each of his last three appearances on 12 shots, including seven on target. He has played professionally since 2013, including stops in Serie A and the English Premier League. In 271 career matches, Bonatini has scored 86 goals.

