It feels like deja vu as Chivas and America are meeting again at Estadio Akron on Saturday after just facing each other on Wednesday, but that's one of the schedule quirks that sees these teams meeting three times in a week in two different competitions. Chivas were already able to secure a 1-0 first leg victory in the Concacaf Champions Cup but they'll return to Liga MX play on Saturday with another rivalry match on the docket.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, March 8 | Time : 10:05 p.m. ET

: Saturday, March 8 | : 10:05 p.m. ET Location : Estadio AKRON -- Zapopan, Mexico

: Estadio AKRON -- Zapopan, Mexico TV: Universo | Live stream: Fubo TV (Try for free)

Universo | Fubo TV (Try for free) Odds: Chivas +230; Draw +220; Club Amrica +125

Storylines

Chivas: Finally getting a win over their rivals, Chivas will now need to balance league play with also wanting to rotate for an away trip to face Club America on Wednesday. Alan Pulido has been in top form since returning to the club from Sporting Kansas City, scoring two goals and keeping the pressure on opposition defenses. Being 12 points off the top of the league but still in playoffs, this match doesn't mean as much as the midweek one but when facing a rival, it doesn't take much to get up for a match.

Chivas predicted XI: Jose Rangel, Jose Castillo,Gilberto Sepulveda, Miguel Tapias, Mateo Chavez, Luis Romo, Isaac Brizuela, Alan Mozo, Roberto Alvarado, Chicharito, Cade Cowell

Club America: During the Clausura, Alex Zendejas has been in strong form with five goals and four assists to lead the team with nine goal contributions. Rounding right into form as the Concacaf Nations League roster issuing built, surely he'll be on Mauricio Pochettino's radar. Along with Henry Martin, he spearheads a dangerous attack but they'll need to be more clinical than Wednesday in the Concacaf Champions Cup where they didn't score despite having 17 shots in the match.

Club America predicted XI: Luis Malagon, Cristian Borja, Ramon Juarez, Sebastian Caceres, Kevin Alvarez, Richard Sanchez, Alvaro Fidalgo, Brian Rodriguez, Erik Sanchez, Alex Zendejas, Henry Martin

Prediction

Club America won't lose twice in a row especially when the only goal in the last match was an own goal from Caceres. Expect Martin to find the back of the net. Pick: Chivas 1, Club America 2