Concacaf Champions Cup has reached the round of 16 and with it comes an all Liga MX matchup with a twist. Chivas Guadalajara and Club America will meet in El Super Clasico, one of the most historic rivalries in Mexican soccer. It already means so much for these to teams to advance in the Champions Cup, but there is also a league match scheduled in between the two legs of this matchup, causing these teams to face each other three times in the next seven days. Club America has dominated Liga MX, winning the last three championships, but Chivas will have a strong chance to announce themselves as worthy challengers. It all begins with getting a win at Estadio Akron on Wednesday.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, March 5 | Time : 8:30 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, March 5 | : 8:30 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Akron -- Zapopan, Mexico

: Estadio Akron -- Zapopan, Mexico TV: TUDN | Live stream: Fubo TV (Try for free)

TUDN | Fubo TV (Try for free) Odds: Chivas +205; Draw +210; Club America +111

Storylines

Chivas: Getting off to a sputtering start to league play, Chivas have only won two of their last five league matches and have needed some help from red cards even in Concacaf Champions Cup play. Defender Luis Olivas will be the only player unavailable for the match due to injury, giving manager Gerardo Espinoza a strong group of players to choose from.

Chivas predicted XI: Jose Rangel, Miguel Tapias, Gilberto Sepulveda, Jose Castillo, Mateo Chavez, Fernando Gonzalez, Fernando Beltran, Alan Mozo, Luis Romo, Chicharito, Roberto Alvarado

Club America: In direct contrast to their rivals, Club America have gone unbeaten in their last three matches with only a red card stopping them from going four matches in a row with a victory in a disappointing loss to Necaxa. Expected to win every game in their path, Club America have a deep squad that can grind out wins or get into a shootout if needed.

Club America predicted XI: Luis Malagon, Cristian Borja, Ramon Juarez Del Castillo, Israel Reyes, Kevin Alvarez, Alan Cervantes, Brian Rodriguez, Alvaro Fidalgo, Erick Sanchez, Alex Zendejas, Henry Martin

Prediction

Going into a hostile environment won't phase Club America as Henry Martin is able to lead them to victory in the Champions Cup behind a critical away goal. Pick: Chivas 1, Club America 2