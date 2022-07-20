Chivas Guadalajara makes its fourth attempt at its first victory of the 2022-23 Mexican Liga MX season when it hosts Club Leon on Wednesday. Chivas Guadalajara (0-2-1) failed to score en route to a draw and a loss in its first two matches before finally getting on the board in a 1-1 draw against Santos Laguna on Saturday. Leon (1-2-0) is one of five Liga MX teams yet to lose this campaign, posting a win and two draws - including a 1-1 deadlock on Friday against first-place Puebla.

Kickoff at Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico is set for 10:05 p.m. ET. Guadalajara is the +110 favorite (risk $100 to win $110) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Chivas vs. Leon odds, while Leon is the +240 underdog. A regulation draw is priced at +230 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Leon vs. Chivas picks, you need to see the Liga MX predictions from soccer insider Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated over $37,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season. Anybody who has followed him has seen huge returns.

Now, Green has broken down the Chivas vs. Leon matchup from every angle and just locked in his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Leon vs. Chivas:

Chivas vs. Leon over-under: 2.5 goals

Chivas vs. Leon money line: Chivas +110, Leon +240, Draw +230

CG: Guadalajara is even with Tijuana for fewest goals scored in Liga MX

for fewest goals scored in Liga MX LEON: Los Esmeraldas are one of four teams tied for second-most tallies in the league with six

Chivas vs. Leon picks: See picks here.



Why you should back Chivas Guadalajara

Chivas has had its share of scoring attempts over its first three games, recording 51 shots and 15 on goal. It registered a season-high six in Saturday's match, with Jose Gonzalez netting the team's first goal of 2022-23 in the 47th minute. The 23-year-old forward, who appeared in one contest for Guadalajara in 2019-20, was promoted from the reserve team this season to help make up for the loss of injured striker Jose Macias (knee).

Chivas is still waiting for some of its top offensive players to break through this season. Forward Angel Zaldivar led the team with seven goals in 2021-22, five of which came on penalty kicks. Alexis Vega registered five goals and five assists in 22 games, while fellow winger Roberto Alvarado posted three goals and four assists in 16 matches.

Why you should back Club Leon

Los Esmeraldas have won three of their last four meetings with Guadalajara, allowing a total of one goal in the triumphs, and lost just one of the last six matchups. Leon posted a 2-1 victory in the most recent contest against Chivas on Feb. 19, with forward Victor Davila and defender Osvaldo Rodriguez scoring the goals. Defender William Tesillo scored in a 3-0 win in August 2021, while midfielder Joel Campbell provided the lone goal in a 1-0 triumph in December 2020.

Leon has been paced this season by Lucas Di Yorio, who joined the club on loan from Pachuca. The 25-year-old forward leads Liga MX with four goals as he has tallied in each of Los Esmeraldas' three matches. Di Yorio helped Leon earn a point against Pumas UNAM on July 9, scoring twice as the team rallied from a 3-0 deficit, and did the same versus Puebla on Friday by tallying in the 79th minute.

How to make Chivas Guadalajara vs. Leon picks

Green has analyzed Wednesday's Chivas vs. Leon match from every angle. He is leaning under on the goal total and has provided two confident best bets along with a full breakdown of the contest. He's only sharing those expert Liga MX picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Chivas vs. Leon in Wednesday's Mexican Liga MX matchup? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Leon vs. Chivas Guadalajara, all from the soccer expert who has generated more than $37,000 for $100 bettors over the past four seasons, and find out.