Guadalajara attempt to continue their unbeaten start to the 2023-24 Liga MX season when they host Tijuana on Tuesday. Guadalajara began the campaign with three consecutive wins before settling for a 1-1 draw against FC Juarez last Friday. Tijuana have gradually improved as they lost their opener to Pumas and battled Necaxa to a draw before defeating Cruz Azul 2-1 in their last match. Guadalajara posted a pair of 2-1 victories against Tijuana last season.

Kickoff at Estadio Akron is set for 9 p.m. ET. Chivas are the -135 favorites (risk $135 to win $100) in the latest Guadalajara vs. Tijuana odds, while Los Xolos are +380 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +265 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Tijuana vs. Guadalajara picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's Men's World Cup, he has been red-hot, going 167-149-8 for a profit of $2,787 for $100 bettors. Anyone following him is way up.

Now, Eimer has broken down Guadalajara vs. Tijuana from every angle. Here are the betting lines and trends for Tijuana vs. Guadalajara:

Guadalajara vs. Tijuana money line: Chivas -135, Tijuana +380, Draw +265

Guadalajara vs. Tijuana over/under: 2.5 goals

Guadalajara vs. Tijuana spread: Chivas -0.5 (-130)

GUA: Chivas have recorded a total of two goals over their last three matches across all competitions

TIJ: Los Xolos are winless in their last seven meetings with

Why you should back Chivas Guadalajara

Chivas sit atop the Liga MX table with 10 points and also own a league-best plus-5 goal differential through four matches. Six different players have converted for Guadalajara thus far, with midfielder Fernando Beltran and 17-year-old winger Jonathan Padilla recording two goals apiece. Padilla tallied in the 81st minute of the season opener to break a deadlock and give Chivas a 2-1 victory against Leon before opening the scoring in a 3-1 triumph over Atletico San Luis five days later.

The 25-year-old Beltran scored two minutes later in that match to double Guadalajara's lead and netted the team's first goal in its 2-0 win against Necaxa on July 13. Antonio Briseno recorded Chivas' first goal of the Liga MX season and also registered the club's lone goal over its two Leagues Cup matches. Fellow defender Cristian Calderon is among eight players who have posted a league-high two assists this campaign, notching both in the victory against Atletico San Luis.

Why you should back Club Tijuana

Los Xolos will be looking to get back in the win column as they lost a pair of Leagues Cup contests after edging Cruz Azul on July 14 in their most recent Liga MX contest. Tijuana received some assistance in that match as an own goal by Cruz Azul striker Diber Cambindo in extra time broke a 1-1 deadlock. Los Xolos trailed at halftime, but Carlos Gonzalez leveled the match in the 57th minute with his league-leading third goal of the season.

The 30-year-old forward also converted in the season opener against Pumas and netted Tijuana's lone goal in the draw with Necaxa. Gonzalez, who recorded nine goals in 31 contests with Toluca last campaign, also produced Los Xolos' only goal in the Leagues Cup as he converted in the 46th minute of a 3-1 loss to MLS' Philadelphia Union.

How to make Guadalajara vs. Tijuana picks

Eimer has broken down the Liga MX match from every angle and is leaning Under on the goal total.

