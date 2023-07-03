Concacaf Champions League winner Club Leon host Chivas Guadalajara on Monday night to wrap up Matchday 1 in Mexico's Liga MX. The hosts finished sixth in the Clausura, four points behind third-place Chivas. But La Fiera pulled off a surprising upset of reigning MLS champion LAFC in the Concacaf Champions League last month and enter the Apertura with high hopes. Chivas had the fifth-best record (15-11-8) over the two stages of the 2022-23 Liga MX season, while Leon (14-10-10) were seventh in the overall standings. Chivas were unbeaten in the two meetings with Leon last season -- a 0-0 home draw last July and a 2-0 triumph at Estadio Leon in April.

Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET in Leon, Mexico. Leon are +103 favorites (risk $100 to win $103) in Caesars Sportsbook's latest Leon vs. Guadalajara odds. Chivas are +275 underdogs, a draw is priced at +230, and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Chivas Guadalajara vs. Leon picks, make sure you see the Liga MX predictions and best bets from soccer insider Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup he has been red-hot, going 156-130-7 for a profit of $3,412 for $100 bettors. Anybody following him is way up.

Now, Eimer has broken down the Leon vs. Guadalajara matchup from all sides. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Guadalajara vs. Leon:

Leon vs. Chivas spread: Leon -0.5 (+100)

Leon vs. Chivas over/under: 2.5 goals

Leon vs. Chivas money line: Leon +103, Guadalajara +275, Draw +230

Leon: They had 16 goals in eight Champions League knockout-round games.

Chivas: They've scored at least twice in 11 of their past 17 matches (10-5-2).

Leon vs. Chivas picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Leon

La Fiera were the league's best defensive side in the Clausura, conceding 13 goals across 17 games. They also held the high-powered LAFC attack to just one goal over the two legs of the Concacaf Champions League final. Leon allowed the fourth-fewest shots on target in Liga MX last season. They had three fewer shots over the two meetings with Chivas but had two more on net. Leon led the league in challenge attempts and tackles in the defensive third in 2022-23, and Rodolfo Cota had 12 clean sheets.

Lucas Di Yorio had the winning goal in the Concacaf Champions League finale, but his loan spell expired, so Victor Davila becomes the catalyst of the attack. The 25-year-old, who scored nine goals in 2022-23, was the Golden Ball winner as the best player in the Concacaf Champions League tournament. Federico Vinas, who joined from Club America this summer, was named Best Young Player. The 24-year-old started just 39 of 89 matches in his four seasons with America but scored 17 goals and added five assists. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why you should back Chivas Guadalajara

Chivas know they can compete with anyone, and they are equally strong on the road or at home. They had just two fewer points and scored three more goals in their away games last season. They allowed just 18 goals in 17 road matches, third-fewest in the league. Los Rojiblancos are hungry after missing out on a great chance at a title following the Clausura. They edged Atlas, then beat regular-season champion Club America before losing to Pumas 3-2 on aggregate in the liguilla final.

Alexis Vega, who had six goals last season, suffered a sprained knee at the Gold Cup, and Carlos Cisneros (four goals, five assists) is out with an injury. That leaves Victor Guzman, who led the team with seven goals last season, to carry the attack. He'll get help from Roberto Alvarado (three goals, three assists) and Fernando Beltran (three, four). Chivas have one of the league's best goalkeepers in Miguel Jimenez, who had 111 saves and 12 clean sheets last season, both third in Liga MX. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Leon vs. Guadalajara picks

Eimer has broken down Monday's Guadalajara vs. Leon match from every angle. He is leaning Under on the goal total and has two confident best bets and his full breakdown of the Liga MX matchup. He's only sharing those picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Leon vs. Guadalajara in Monday's Mexican Liga MX match, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the Guadalajara vs. Leon match, all from the soccer expert who is up more than 34 units on his soccer picks in 2023.