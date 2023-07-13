Chivas Guadalajara will look to continue their perfect start to the season when they takes on Necaxa in Liga MX action on Thursday. Chivas Guadalajara (2-0-0), who are missing three of their best players due to injury and the Concacaf Gold Cup, have been impressive. Chivas defeated León 2-1 in the opener before topping Atletico San Luis 3-1 on Saturday. Necaxa (0-0-2) played to a scoreless draw on July 2 against Toluca and played to a 1-1 draw with Tijuana on Friday.

Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET at Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico. Caesars Sportsbook lists Chivas Guadalajara as the -128 favorites (risk $128 to win $100) in its latest Chivas Guadalajara vs. Necaxa odds, with Necaxa the +375 underdogs. A draw is priced at +245 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Chivas Guadalajara vs. Necaxa picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60). Anyone who follows him is way up.

Now, Green has taken a close look at the Chivas Guadalajara vs. Necaxa match and locked in his Liga MX predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Chivas Guadalajara vs. Necaxa:

Chivas Guadalajara vs. Necaxa spread: Chivas Guadalajara -0.5 (-130), Necaxa +0.5 (+100)

Chivas Guadalajara vs. Necaxa over/under: 2.5 goals

Chivas Guadalajara vs. Necaxa money line: Chivas Guadalajara -128, Necaxa +375, Draw +245

CHI: Have a plus-three goal differential already this season

NEC: Compiled a 3-10-4 record on the road last season

Why you should back Chivas Guadalajara

Midfielder Jonathan Padilla is off to a red-hot start to the season, as well as his professional career. The 17-year-old has already found the net twice in two appearances, including one start. He has peppered the opposing goal with five shots, including three on target. He has been impressive as he has logged 106 minutes of action.

Midfielder Fernando Beltran, 25, is also off to a solid season with two starts. He has scored once, taking three shots, including one on target. In his eighth year with Chivas Guadalajara, he has made 165 appearances, including 149 in league play. He has scored nine goals, including eight in Liga MX competition.

Why you should back Necaxa

Defenseman Alan Montes Castro, 22, has scored Necaxa's only goal so far this season, on two shots, both on target. He has three goals as a professional, scoring twice in 19 matches for Raya2 of the Mexican second division in 2021-2022. He also played for Monterrey of the first division in 2021-2022, participating in four matches. He is part of a defense, which has allowed just one goal so far.

Also helping power the Necaxa offense is forward Maximiliano Silvera. In two appearances, he has taken three shots, including one on target. In 12 matches last season, including six starts, Silvera scored one goal and added an assist. In 2021-2022, he was a member of Juarez on loan from Cerrito of the Uruguayan Primera Division, playing in 24 matches.

How to make Chivas Guadalajara vs. Necaxa picks

Green has broken down the Liga MX match from every angle. He is leaning Under on the total goals, and has identified two best bets for Chivas Guadalajara vs. Necaxa, including one that returns plus money. He's only sharing his Liga MX picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins Chivas Guadalajara vs. Necaxa on Thursday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which wagers in Chivas Guadalajara vs. Necaxa have all the value, all from the soccer expert who has been highly profitable since last year's World Cup, and find out.