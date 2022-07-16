Chivas Guadalajara wants a win, but first it needs to score a goal, and now it faces Santos Laguna on the road on Saturday in a Mexican Liga MX match. Chivas did manage to get one point from its first two matches of Torneo Apertura, playing to a 0-0 draw with Juarez in its opener. Then it lost 1-0 to Atletico San Luis last Saturday, so the defense has been strong, but the team needs some answers in attack. Santos had no such trouble in its opener, when it won a thrilling 4-3 match with Monterrey, but then its offense also disappeared in a 1-0 loss to Puebla on July 8. These teams met in a friendly match just before the season, a game Chivas won 3-1, and Guadalajara went 1-1-0 in last season's league meetings. The most recent league game was a 1-0 Chivas home victory in March.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Guadalajara vs. Santos Laguna:

Chivas vs. Santos spread: Santos Laguna -0.5 (+110)

Chivas vs. Santos over-under: 2.5 goals

Chivas vs. Santos money line: Guadalajara +205, Santos +135, Draw +215

Chivas: It has scored more than once three times in its past 14 matches.

Santos: It has posted two or more goals six times in its past 14 games.

Why you should back Chivas Guadalajara

Guadalajara hasn't failed to score for lack of chances. It has 33 shots in the first two games, tied for sixth-most in the league, with nine on goal. Santos has struggled to protect its net, yielding 34 shots and 15 of those on target. That's a 44.1-percent rate, second-worst in the league. On the flip side, Chivas has allowed just 15 shots and two on net (13.3 percent, best in Liga MX). It also should control the tempo, as it holds 56 percent possession compared to 47 for Santos.

Chivas held the ball for 60 percent of the last league meeting and outshot Santos 14-8. It has been strong defensively, allowing 13 goals in last season's Apertura (third-fewest in the league) and 21 in the Clausura (eighth-fewest), while Santos allowed 41 overall. Chivas has the talent to score goals, led by Alexis Vega (five goals, five assists in 2021-22) and Roberto Alvarado (three goals, four assists). Angel Zaldivar led the team with seven goals, five coming on penalty kicks.

Why you should back Santos Laguna

The home team is 6-2-0 in the past eight matches in all competitions, and Chivas is clearly having serious trouble in its attack. Guadalajara scored 25 goals in Torneo Clausura last season but tallied just 13 in 17 matches in the Apertura. Santos scored 48 total over the two campaigns. Los Guerreros also were second in Liga MX in shots (506) and third in attempts on net (162). Fernando Gorriaran, who scored six goals last year, was among the team's top returners.

The loss of Brian Lozano, who returned home to Uruguay on loan, will be felt, but Harold Preciado, who has six goals in 14 games, can pick up the slack. Eduardo Aguirre (four goals) and Leonardo Suarez (two goals, three assists in 13 matches) join Preciado and Gorriaran in what can be a potent attack. Preciado and Gorriaran both scored against Monterrey. Carlos Acevedo leads Liga MX with 11 saves, and the defense should focus on protecting him more.

