Chivas vs. America: Liga MX prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The Aguilas take on their rivals with plenty at stake
One of the biggest rivalries in world soccer will write its next chapter on Saturday night. Club America hosts rival Chivas in Liga MX play with the boys from Guadalajara hitting the road to Mexico City. America is the favorite and in much better form in the table as these two square off on Matchday 11.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Liga MX: Chivas vs. America
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
- Time: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Azteca
- TV channel: TUDN
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines
Chivas: Well, Chivas is going to look different in this one. Luis Fernando Tena was named the coach this week, replacing Tomas Boy. Tena guided Cruz Azul to the CONCACAF Champions League title in 2013-15 but has had a rough go of things since then. Whether he's the man for the job remains to be seen, but he can create some positive vibes with a result here. Chivas is 3-2-5 and in 16th place out of 19 teams.
America: The team is 4-6-1 in the league and in fifth place, five points from the top. They've gotten more draws than expected and haven't won any of their last eight games in all competitions. Neither team is entering with great form, but America has more than enough to battle back and get the victory.
Chivas vs. America prediction
Roger Martinez scores twice and America wins the derby.
Pick: Chivas 2, America 0
