Chivas vs. America: Liga MX prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The Aguilas take on their rivals with plenty at stake

One of the biggest rivalries in world soccer will write its next chapter on Saturday night. Club America hosts rival Chivas in Liga MX play with the boys from Guadalajara hitting the road to Mexico City. America is the favorite and in much better form in the table as these two square off on Matchday 11.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Liga MX: Chivas vs. America

  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
  • Time: 10:05 p.m. ET
  • Location: Estadio Azteca
  • TV channel: TUDN 
  • Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)   

Storylines

Chivas: Well, Chivas is going to look different in this one. Luis Fernando Tena was named the coach this week, replacing Tomas Boy. Tena guided Cruz Azul to the CONCACAF Champions League title in 2013-15 but has had a rough go of things since then. Whether he's the man for the job remains to be seen, but he can create some positive vibes with a result here. Chivas is 3-2-5 and in 16th place out of 19 teams.

America: The team is 4-6-1 in the league and in fifth place, five points from the top. They've gotten more draws than expected and haven't won any of their last eight games in all competitions. Neither team is entering with great form, but America has more than enough to battle back and get the victory.

Chivas vs. America prediction

Roger Martinez scores twice and America wins the derby.

Pick: Chivas 2, America 0

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories