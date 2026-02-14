After a week that saw every Liga MX team taking part in the Concacaf Champions Cup book their places in the round of 16, we're back to league play with quite a slate of matches. One of the biggest rivalries in the world, El Super Clásico between Club America and Chivas Guadalajara, will take center stage on Saturday with both clubs in different positions than usual. With the squad returning to health, Club America are climbing up the table with two consecutive wins, but they're chasing a Chivas squad who are the lone Liga MX side with five wins from five matches played.

How to watch Chivas Guadalajara vs. Club America, odds

Date : Saturday, Feb. 14 | Time : 10:07 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Feb. 14 | : 10:07 p.m. ET Location : Estadio AKRON -- Zapopan, Mexico

: Estadio AKRON -- Zapopan, Mexico TV: Telemundo

Telemundo Odds: Chivas +120; Draw +240; Club America +220

The creativity from Richy Ledezema has paced the attack with six assists, and being joined by former Chicago Fire man Brian Gutierrez in midfield, there has been enough firepower to push Chivas up the table. But with America returning to health, American Alex Zendejas and striker Henry Martin will look to change things in a heated rivalry match.

On Sunday, you can also catch quite a clash on the CBS Sports Golazo Network with Cuz Azul hosting Tigres. Both sides had big midweek wins in Conacaf Champions Cup play and are also sitting level on 10 points in the table. The teams with the third most goals scored in the Clausura portion of the season. Cruz have improved their midfield, but it will still be a tall task stopping Andre-Pierrer Gingnac and Angel Correa.

Here's a look at the Liga MX slate for the weekend:

Liga MX schedule

All times Eastern.

Friday, Feb. 13

Puebla 2, Pumas UNAM 3

Toluca 1, Club TIjuana 0

Saturday, Feb. 14

Atlético San Luis vs. Querétaro, 6 p.m.

Pachuca vs. Atlas, 6 p.m.

Monterrey vs. Club Leon, 8 p.m.

Juarez vs. Necaxa, 8:06 p.m.

Chivas Guadalajara vs. Club América, 10:07 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 15