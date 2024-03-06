Club America attempt to draw first blood when they visit Liga MX rival Chivas Guadalajara for the first leg of their Round of 16 tie in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup on Wednesday. Club America defeated Nicaraguan side Real Esteli on aggregate in Round One of the competition to keep alive their quest for an eighth Champions Cup crown. Chivas, who are seeking their first title since 2018, posted a pair of victories against Forge FC of the Canadian Premier League in Round One. Club America recorded a 4-0 home victory against Chivas in September on their way to Liga MX's Apertura 2023 title.

Kickoff at Estadio Akron is set for 10 p.m. ET. Club America are +125 favorites (risk $100 to win $125) in the latest Club America vs. Chivas odds, while Guadalajara are +195 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +195 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Chivas vs. Club America picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. In 2023, he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a profit of $2,593 for $100 bettors. That included an 86-59-5 record in the Premier League for a $3,463 profit.

Now, Eimer has broken down Club America vs. Chivas from every angle and just revealed his picks and Concacaf Champions Cup predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Chivas vs. Club America:

Club America vs. Chivas money line: Las Aguilas +125, Guadalajara +195, Draw +195

Club America vs. Chivas over/under: 2.5 goals

Club America vs. Chivas spread: Las Aguilas -0.5 (+125)

CA: Las Aguilas are 7-3-2 across all competitions in 2024, with both losses coming on the road

CHIV: Guadalajara are unbeaten in five home matches across all competitions in 2024 (4-1-0)

Club America vs. Chivas picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Club America

Las Aguilas are led offensively by Julian Quinones, who recorded six goals during Apertura 2023 and has four in nine matches thus far in Clausura 2024. The 26-year-old forward also netted the lone goal for Club America in their loss to Real Esteli in Round One of this competition. Quinones has converted in three of his last four Liga MX contests, including Las Aguilas' 5-1 triumph over Atlas last Saturday.

Chilean midfielder Diego Valdes and Uruguayan forward Jonathan Rodriguez also had six goals in Apertura 2023, with the former registering a brace in Club America's win against Chivas. The 30-year-old Rodriguez also opened the scoring in the team's 2-0 victory versus Real Esteli in Round One of the Champions Cup. Winger Alejandro Zendejas sealed that triumph in the 54th minute and also converted against Guadalajara in September. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Chivas Guadalajara

Guadalajara had little trouble with Forge in Round One of the competition, posting a 3-1 victory on the road before defeating the Canadian side 2-1 at home. Winger Cade Cowell recorded a brace in the first triumph, making him one of only five players in the competition with multiple goals. The 20-year-old native of California has scored just once in eight Liga MX matches since joining Chivas in mid-January.

Chivas hope to receive offensive contributions from winger Roberto Alvarado and midfielder Victor Guzman on Wednesday. The 25-year-old Alvarado has netted a team-high seven goals in Liga MX, including six during Apertura 2023. Guzman is second on Guadalajara with six goals during league play, with all six coming over his last six Clausura matches. See which team to pick here.

How to make Club America vs. Chivas picks

Eimer has broken down Wednesday's match from every possible angle and is leaning Over on the total. He also has locked in a pair of confident best bets and is offering a full breakdown of this Champions Cup match. He's sharing his Champions Cup picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Club America vs. Chivas, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Chivas vs. Club America have all the value, all from the soccer expert who had a profit of almost $2,600 in 2023, and find out.