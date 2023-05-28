The Liga MX playoffs will be decided as Chivas and Tigres enter the second leg of the Clausura Final level 0-0 on aggregate. The season is divided into two tournaments, the Apertura and Clausura which provide two winners who then face off in the Campeon de Campeones to determine the overall champion. Pachuca won the Apertura this season while Tigrtes haven't won a playoff league trophy since 2019 and Chivas last won in 2017.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, May 28 | Time : 9:35 p.m. ET

: Sunday, May 28 | : 9:35 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Akron -- Zapopan

: Estadio Akron -- Zapopan TV: Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Telemundo | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Chivas +170; Draw +195; Tigres +185 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Chivas: On a run of two games without allowing a goal Chivas will trust their defense but they'll have to score to stave off a Tigres side that can put the ball in the back of the net. Facing Atlas, who are one of the most free-flowing squads in Mexico can help prepare the side for this match but Tigres can grind you down.

Tigres: Taking a habit of laying low in the first legs of these Liga MX playoffs, Tigres will trust their quality to make something happen the longer that things stay level. An early Chivas goal could change things but Andre-Pierre Gignac is still scoring at will at 37 years old. There might be questions about who can step up if he can't get the job done, but that's a question that teams have rarely made Tigres answer.

Prediction

Tigres knows what they need to lift the title and they'll get things done through none other than Gigac. Pick: Chivas 0, Tigres 1