During the festive period, games coming left and right can lead to an injury pile-up, and that's just what the U.S. men's national team are experiencing without even participating in the games. American defender Chris Richards had to leave the EFL Cup quarterfinal with an injury as Crystal Palace drew 1-1 with Arsenal before being knocked out 8-7 in the penalty shootout that would follow. This comes after captain Tyler Adams tore his MCL and will be out for 2-3 months.

Richards went down in the 73rd minute and had to be stretchered off for Palace before Arsenal forced an own goal via a shot from close range from Jurrien Timber as Maxence Lacroix scored what would seem like the game's only goal before another Palace center back got in on the action.

Despite the result, all eyes will be on Richards. Coach Oliver Glasner said that Richards needed stitches on his foot, said he hopes it isn't too bad but did say he's not ruling him out for playing on New Year's Day.

A key player for the Eagles as well as the United States men's national team, there is also the slight quirk of Richards being projected as a starter for the USMNT in a World Cup on home soil in 2026, and his place in the team is pivotal. A player who has captained the side at times under Mauricio Pochettino, Richards will be a critical part of the USMNT setup in an uncertain defensive pairing. Tim Ream has been starting next to Richards, but the Charlotte FC defender is 38, and if Pochettino opts for a back three, questions surround who would partner the duo during the World Cup.

Now all eyes will be on the official severity of Richard's injury, though Glasner did not appeared too concerned, which is welcomed by the USMNT faithful. While the UMSNT won't play a game until March when they host Belgium and Portugal in Atlanta, Palace are right back at it hosting Tottenham on Dec. 28 and Fulham three days later on Jan. 1. With fourth through 10th in the Premier League only separated by five points, any time missed will push what manager Glasner is able to accomplish possibly jeopardizing what has been an excellent season so far. Richards is someone who will be needed with Palace still going in the FA Cup and the Europa Conference League while pushing for a top-four spot in the Premier League.