After being stretchered off during Crystal Palace's midweek EFL Cup loss on penalties to Arsenal, American defender Chris Richards has issued an update on his recovery, and it's one that will provide relief for fans pf both his club and country. Richards has already been ruled out for Palace's match against Tottenham on Sunday by manager Oliver Glasner, who didn't give a timetable for Richards' return, but he did note that Richards could be back for their game on New Year's Day.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham, odds

Date : Sunday, Dec. 28 | Time : 11:30 a.m.

: Sunday, Dec. 28 | : 11:30 a.m. Location : Selhurst Park -- London

: Selhurst Park -- London TV: USA

USA Odds: Crystal Palace +120; Draw +230; Tottenham +240

But Richards is optimistic, saying that it "won't be long" until he's back in the fold for Palace.

"Thanks everybody for the messages, won't be long till I'm back," Richards wrote on Instagram.

Not only is that something positive for Palace fans, but it's also important for Mauricio Pochettino and the United States men's national team. Tyler Adams will be out for 2-3 months after tearing his MCL for Bournemouth against Manchester United, and an injury to more key members of his first-choice XI would be a speed bump in preparation for the 2026 World Cup on home soil.

Richards and the 38-year-old Tim Ream are the clear top defenders for the USMNT, and with their best performances for Pochettino coming in a back three, losing a starting defender would be a massive blow to depth. Richards has become a critical piece of the Palace defense and one of the first names on the teamsheet as he grows as a defender under Glasner.

Taking part in the Europa Conference League, Palace have quite a run of matches in their future, and they'll also want their backline to be in top shape when those are coming over the horizon. After facing Tottenham on Sunday, Palace will play four games in 10 days from Jan. 1-10 before getting back to a standard schedule.