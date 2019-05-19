Chris Wondolowski becomes top scorer in MLS history, passes Landon Donovan
He needed two goals on Saturday to break the record and scored all four of his team's goals in the win
Veteran striker Chris Wondolowski needed two goals to become Major League Soccer's all-time goal scorer and pass Landon Donovan. Yeah, he set his goals higher. The former United States men's national team striker scored all four goals in the San Jose Earthquakes' 4-1 win over the Chicago Fire on Saturday, moving two points clear atop the goal-scoring chart.
He scored all four of his goals in a 55-minute stretch, with his third goal coming off a striker's goal -- a rebound, pouncing on a loose ball. Take a look:
He matched Donovan at 146 and got all the way up to goal No. 148 in one of the best individual attacking performances in recent memory. After his successful match and record-breaking performance, plenty of teams and people chimed in, including the Golden State Warriors, who are two wins away from another trip to the NBA Finals:
The Earthquakes also posted a personal video from Donovan, who said congrats to his former teammate:
The 36-year-old striker has had quite the career, going nine straight seasons with double-digit goals. He's got four this season, all from this game, and he is in the right form to make it a decade of double-digit goals for San Jose. Not the flashiest of strikers, he's been as consistent as they come and has set a record that will likely stand for quite a long time.
