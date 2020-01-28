Christian Eriksen to Inter Milan: Tottenham star midfielder signs for Serie A giants

Christian Eriksen has officially joined Serie A team Inter Milan from Tottenham. The Danish playmaker arrived in Italy this week, and his transfer was announced on Tuesday. The transfer fee is for around $20 million, according to Fabrizio Romano of Sky Sports Italia. It's a deal that makes sense for all parties involved but certainly not the way Tottenham wanted it to play out.

The former Ajax star had been one of Tottenham's top players over the past several years but failed to come to terms on a contract extension with the club, meaning he could leave for free this summer when his current deal expired. Spurs were forced to make a move and collect some type of fee for him, shipping him to Northern Italy for an amount that isn't probably close to half of what he's worth in this day and age. Eriksen has been linked in the past with clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona.

His arrival should give a club like Inter Milan -- in the thick of the Serie A title race thanks to star strikers Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez -- a big boost down the stretch run.

Inter manager Antonio Conte has played against Eriksen several times in the past when he coached fellow London club Chelsea. He is one of the top attacking midfielders in the sport and can be deadly from set pieces.

Eriksen's unwillingness to sign a new deal has seen his playing time reduced significantly this season, and it started at the end of Mauricio Pochettino's tenure as coach and continued under Jose Mourinho. The 27-year-old has averaged just under 50 appearances a season and has played in 181 of the 190 Premier League games from 2014-2019, but he hasn't played much this campaign. He's started just 10 of Tottenham's 24 Premier League matches this season, as the club finds itself in sixth place.