American forward Christian Pulisic has signed a new deal until 2031 with AC Milan, the Italian club confirmed Friday ahead of Saturday's Derby della Madonnina against Inter at San Siro. Pulisic, who arrived at AC Milan in the summer of 2023 when he signed from Chelsea for around $20 million, had a contract expiring in the summer of 2027 and has agreed to a four-year extension with the Italian giants.



AC Milan announced Friday: "AC Milan is pleased to announce that Christian Pulisic has extended his contract with the Club through June 30th, 2031. Since joining the Rossoneri in July 2023, Christian has established himself as a key member of the team, standing out for his technical ability, character, consistency and unwavering work ethic. His 44 goals in 141 appearances for the Rossoneri highlight both his importance to the team and his role in the Club's future plans. Pulisic's contract extension reflects a shared commitment to building on the progress made together in recent years, with the ambition to keep improving, achieve new milestones and write more memorable chapters in the Club's history."

Pulisic has had some ups and downs since he joined Serie A three years ago. He immediately became a key player under Stefano Pioli but also had some trouble adapting to the different tactical systems that, over the years, forced him to play in multiple positions under Pioli, Paulo Fonseca, Sergio Conceicao, Massimiliano Allegri and now Ruben Amorim.



With the new deal, Pulisic is also hoping to find more stability on the pitch, as recurring injuries have forced him to miss too many games in the past two years. However, when Pulisic is fit, the entire team benefits from his presence. That is one of the main reasons why AC Milan, under American owner Gerry Cardinale, decided to extend his contract. Both the coach and his teammates rely on him, as he has proven himself one of the best players in Serie A season after season.



In the summer of 2026, when everything changed at the club, from the manager to the hierarchy, Amorim and Cardinale agreed that the new cycle needed Pulisic as a key part. It's a cycle that will hopefully also bring trophies in the near future and lead to the 2031-32 season, when AC Milan will move into the new stadium they unveiled with city rivals Inter on Thursday.