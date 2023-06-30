Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah could be joining Timothy Weah in Serie A next season. The U.S. men's national team winger signed for Juventus, and now he might soon be joined by his two other teammates who are both in talks to sign with AC Milan from Chelsea and Valencia respectively. Talks are currently on between the clubs involved according to CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano.

The Rossoneri have started the negotiations with Chelsea for Pulisic. The player is keen on the move but there is no agreement yet between the two clubs, as Chelsea set a €25 million price for the USMNT star. AC Milan are insisting they want to pay less than that and the parties are working to find a deal in the coming days. According to a report from ESPN, Pulisic has already agreed to terms on a contract with Milan, and would agree to take a pay-cut to join the club.

AC Milan are owned by American private investment firm RedBird Capital. The firm's founder, Gerry Cardinale, took charge of the club in the summer 2022 but this season decided to be more in control of the club, partying ways with the former club's director and legend Paolo Maldini who was dealing with the transfer business until May 2023.

For Musah, who was also close to leaving Valencia in the January transfer window, AC Milan opened talks with the Spanish side after signing Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea. AC Milan are expected to offer around €20 million to sign the USMNT midfielder as negotiations are still ongoing to find an agreement with both club and player.

Pulisic moved from Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea in the summer 2019 for €64 million and he's currently entering the last year of his contract at the English club. In England, he scored 26 goals in 145 games in all competitions with Chelsea, winning the 2021 UEFA Champions League, the 2021 Club World Cup and the European Super Cup.

Musah played 24 games with the USMNT, including the four games at the 2022 World Cup where he was a starter for the team coached by Gregg Berhalter. He joined Valencia in the summer of 2020 from Arsenal and became a key player for the Spanish side in the past seasons. Last year he played 37 games in all competitions, scoring two goals.