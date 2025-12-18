How exactly has Christian Pulisic become the best player in Serie A? The American star has been one of the most consistent strikers around Europe this year, even if AC Milan faced a disappointing end of the 2024-25 season, as the Rossoneri ended up without playing any European tournament this season. Pulisic is by far the most important player of the team now coached by Massimiliano Allegri and he's showing it every week.

Despite some injuries continuing to create issues for the USMNT captain, even in this first part of the season, Pulisic makes the difference constantly and has already scored nine goals and provided two assists in the 13 games he played so far in all competitions during the 2025-26 season. In 2025, the American captain also lifted his first trophy at the club by winning the Supercoppa Italiana that they will aim to defend this weekend in Saudi Arabia.

How did it happen?

How to watch Napoli vs. AC Milan

Date : Thursday, Dec. 18 | Time : 2 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Dec. 18 | : 2 p.m. ET Location : King Saud University Stadium -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

: King Saud University Stadium -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Napoli +180; Draw +200; AC Milan +170

A key tactical change

Despite the managerial change, Pulisic was able to keep his identity and importance in the roster, and also after one substantial role change under Allegri's management. In fact, the Italian coach decided to change the role of the American international as he regularly played this season as a striker in the 3-5-2, deployed by the former Juventus coach, who this season made his comeback at the club where he won the 2011 Serie A title.

TruMedia

Interestingly enough, Pulisic now has more freedom to move around the attack, and he's not forced to have crucial defensive tasks like before. When he joined AC Milan from Chelsea in the summer 2023 under manager Stefano Pioli, the main idea was to make him the natural replacement of Rafael Leao on the left wing of the attack, but considering his early performances, he quickly became a starter on the other side of the attack, as right winger who occasionally played as attacking midfielder, and then also on the left when Leao was not available. In his first season at AC Milan, he scored a total of 15 goals in all competitions in 50 matches played, becoming the second U.S. international with 10 league goals in a season in the top four European leagues after Clint Dempsey did it twice, first in the 2011-12 season (17 goals) and second in the 2010-11 season (12 goals).

His second season had some ups and downs and two different managers as Paulo Fonseca was replaced by Sergio Conceicao ahead of the 2024 Supercoppa Italian final four, the first and only trophy won by Pulisic at AC Milan so far. Despite a disappointing club season as they ended up out of the European tournaments, he scored 17 goals in 50 matches and also provided 12 assists, confirming again his role as club leader with similar tactical duties compared to the season before.

The numbers of his third season in Italy are in the same direction so far, but it's the tactical change that makes it much different. Pulisic has more freedom, and he's free to play on the left side of the pitch, where he feels more comfortable. The ongoing injuries to both Leao and Santiago Gimenez have prevented the American star from consistently playing alongside the same striker, something that must be taken into account. That said, if there is one player AC Milan simply cannot do without, it's Pulisic. As 2026 approaches, it brings with it the World Cup on home soil, where Pulisic will lead his national team in what is likely to be the most important year of his career so far. He looks more than ready.