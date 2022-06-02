The United States men's national pulled off a comfortable 3-0 win against some top-level competition in Morocco on Wednesday night. Christian Pulisic was one of the star performers in the match. It was his sublime touch in the box that pulled down a long pass from defender Walker Zimmerman, and his close control which allowed him to hold up play and slide the ball across the box to Brenden Aaronson to finish the move. And yet Pulisic wasn't all smiles after the match ended.

During his postgame interview, when asked about what it was like being back in front of American crowds now that the European club season is over, the Hershey, Pennsylvania, product had some harsh words for the Americans in the stands -- or those not in the stands, to be more precise. He made a point of saying that he was disappointed in the level of home support that the team got in Cincinnati on Wednesday night. There were officially 19,512 fans in attendance in a stadium that seats 26,000. Take a look:

"For whatever reason, I'm not super happy with the amount of Americans here, however, that works out, if I'm being completely honest," Pulisic said. "But thanks to the ones who did come, and the support is always great from them."

The fans that were in attendance were treated to quite the show by the Americans. Not only to Pulisic create a slick goal for the U.S. opener, but Tim Weah scored and Pulisic won a penalty that he then gave to debutant Haji Wright to take. On the other end, USMNT keeper Matt Turner faced 22 shots, including a penalty and didn't concede a goal (though he had some help from Morocco in that endeavor as the African side missed the net with 14 of them, including their penalty).

Next up for the USMNT is a trip to Kansas City to take on Uruguay on Sunday night. We'll see if the fans their live up to Pulisic's suddenly high expectations