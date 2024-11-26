United States men's national team star Christian Pulisic's new docuseries PULISIC, in partnership with CBS Sports, is set to be released starting December 9. The docuseries will provide a behind-the-scenes look at the American star's life story and how he rose to become the leader of the USMNT. Slated to begin filing this summer, the multi-episode, multi-season series will premier during the 2024-25 soccer season and air on Paramount+.

Including looks into his life and growth in Italy with Milan, it will offer a never-before-seen side of Pulisic from growing up in Hershey, Pennsylvania to the present day. A Champions League winner and coming off a first season with Milan where he scored 15 goals and assisted 11 more in all competitions despite only being 25, Pulisic has accomplished some impressive feats in his career.

Along with a release date, there's a brand new trailer for the documentary. Check it out.

"Christian Pulisic is the most high-profile men's player to ever come out of America but very little is known about his personal life," said CBS Sports Senior Creative Director Pete Radovich. "We're thrilled to be working with Christian to tell his life story, show the world who he really is, and highlight the tremendous impact he's had on American soccer leading into the most demanding moments of his career."

PULISIC is a Paramount+ Original and the latest installment in STORIES FROM THE BEAUTIFUL GAME, Paramount+'s soccer documentary collection that also includes Emmy-winning Football Must Go On and Emmy-nominated Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In.