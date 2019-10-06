Christian Pulisic finally sees the field for Chelsea again, bags lovely assist in Premier League victory
Chelsea won at Southampton, 4-1
Christian Pulisic finally saw the field for Chelsea in an important game for the first time in more than a month Sunday. It didn't take the 21-year-old American long to make an impact. After not playing a single minute in the Premier League in the month of September and residing on the bench for both of Chelsea's Champions League games, Pulisic came off the bench on Sunday at Southampton in a game the Blues won 4-1.
Pulisic entered in the 79th minute and delivered an assist to Michy Batshuayi to put the game out of reach. He settled the ball nicely at the top of the box, turned and put through clever ball to the Belgian striker, who did the rest. You can watch Premier League on fuboTV (Try for free).
Here's a look at his assist:
That's quite the helper. Pulisic did it with top precision, played a tricky ball through the back line and set up his man perfectly.
Hopefully for USA fans and for Pulisic's sake, those limited minutes will now increase. He played just 11 minutes, but to get an assist that quickly, coach Frank Lampard should be pleased. But for now, the Blues enter the international break on a high note and Pulisic comes back to the United States for USMNT duty.
