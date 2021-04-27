Christian Pulisic continued his fantastic form with what could be the biggest goal of his career on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League. The Chelsea winger got the deserved start at Real Madrid in their semifinal first leg and delivered with a good run, some serious composure and a nifty finish past Thibaut Courtois to make it 1-0. It was the first goal Real Madrid have conceded in over 400 minutes. Take a look:

That is a lovely run, he settled the ball well and how about the poise to dribble past the human version of Stretch Armstrong in Courtois? Pulisic delivered again, and what a spot to do it in with an away goal that could end up being so crucial come the end of the second leg.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.





For more on this match, follow our live blog here.