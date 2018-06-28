Christian Pulisic has a couple choices of where he hopes LeBron James ends up next season

The United States may not be representing at the World Cup, but that doesn't mean its members are in offseason mode. Face of the U.S. Men's National Team Christian Pulisic joined "Reiter's Block" on CBS Sports HQ to talk some soccer with Bill Reiter, but soccer isn't all that they talked.

Pulisic, a 19-year-old midfielder for Borussia Dortmund in Germany, grew up watching LeBron James and has said he idolizes him. Reiter asked him about James, his career and how it influenced Pulisic growing up.

"I would just say the way he's dealt with ... Everything," Pulisic said. "[He's had so much expected] out of him from such a young age which I can kind of relate to, obviously maybe not at his level. But just the way he's been able to handle himself on and off the court his whole career, and how he's still able to be great at this age and continue to improve every year is amazing, and that's why I look up to him so much."

James, 33, is heading into his 16th NBA season next year, and he's still achieving career firsts while making appearances in the NBA Finals. As for where Pulisic would like to see James end up next year?

"I would be happy if he stays (in Cleveland) or if he goes to Philly," Pulisic said. "That would be ideal."

It makes sense that Pulisic, who hails from Hershey, Pennsylvania, would like to have James nearby. He may have his wish granted soon enough, as NBA Free Agency begins July 1.