AC Milan coach Sergio Conceicao revealed U.S. International Christian Pulisic is currently playing with a 'small physical problem' and explained why his game time has been reduced over the past weeks. Pulisic has been one of the best players of the team this season but in the last couple of games, he has played less than before, lastly against Bologna over the week when he came off the bench in the second half, while the Rossoneri lost 2-1 in their second away defeat in less than five days. This all comes with Concacaf Nations League set for later this month as the U.S. will face Panama in the semifinals on March 20 on Paramount+.

How to watch Milan vs. Lazio

Date : Sunday, Mar. 2 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Mar. 2 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : San Siro -- Milan, Italy

: San Siro -- Milan, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: AC Milan +100; Draw +250; Lazio +260

Ahead of the game against Lazio that will take place on Sunday at San Siro, where Conceicao needs a victory to avoid quiet rumors of a possible early sacking after a disappointing month, the Portuguese manager spoke about Pulisic's situation.

"On the morning of the match against Bologna, the doctor told me he couldn't play and I had prepared the game with him on the pitch. I had to find a solution, but he's been playing for a month with a small physical problem," he said.

Pulisic scored 12 goals in all competitions this season up to now but also missed his first penalty of his career last week in the away defeat against Torino and was benched against Bologna on Thursday. Multiple reports state that Pulisic is close to signing a new deal with the Rossoneri until the summer 2029, with the current deal expiring in 2027.

The American international is expected to start on Sunday against Lazio in a key Serie A game that the Rossoneri can't lose. Conceicao will face his former club as he played for the Biancocelesti from 1998-2000 and also during the 2003-04 season and needs the best Pulisic to avoid a possible sacking in the coming weeks.