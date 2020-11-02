The injury bug has gotten Christian Pulisic again, and Chelsea's young American star looks to be sidelined for the coming weeks. The issue could also potentially keep Pulisic off the United States men's national team's upcoming roster. Blues boss Frank Lampard said Monday that his injury is to his hamstring and said it is short term but said the recovery will take weeks and not days, according to The Sun. The knock happened Saturday before the Blues won 3-0 at Burnley when he picked up the injury after slipping in a warm-up drill.

"He's played three games, we've tried to manage him in the week and it's a small feeling in his hamstring so we'll have to see how he is over the next 24 hours," Lampard said, per The Sun."It's a minor feeling that he had but definitely not right to go into 90 minutes of a game with that. Hopefully it's short term, we're talking weeks."

The last time Christian Pulisic went to Burnley for a Premier League match, he had his best game for the Blues and recorded his first hat trick for the club. At halftime, NBCSN showed what happened when he picked up the injury. He was chasing the ball in a small warm-up drill of possession and slipped and fell.

As he walked off the pitch, he could be seen furiously and strongly taking off his training top in disappointment.

As you'll recall, he injured his hamstring in the FA Cup final in August and missed the start of the Premier League season as a result.

The U.S. is set to face Wales in an international friendly on Nov. 12 in London. One would expect Pulisic to miss it as a result, though nothing has been confirmed.