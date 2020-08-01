American soccer star Christian Pulisic of Chelsea was injured in the second half of Saturday's FA Cup final against Arsenal (live updates here) and needed to be helped off the field. The winger, who scored five minutes into the game, looked to have pulled his hamstring just moments into the second half and was substituted for Pedro.

The 21-year-old American got the start in the game and scored on his first chance in with absolute class. After running into the box, Olivier Giroud provided a cheeky assist that the Pennsylvania native put away with precision and perfect timing. Pulisic got past defenders in front of goal and lifted the ball perfectly over Emiliano Martinez for the opener.

Take a look:

A fine goal from Pulisic, but it's an even better assist from Giroud. Pulisic's hot season continued, and he can add having scored in a major cup final to his ever-growing resume. He's already got double-digit goals on the scene, and he continues to build quite the bond with Giroud. Pulisic also made some history with the goal, becoming the first U.S. men's international to score in an FA Cup final.

His injury is a big blow though, as he's been Chelsea's most important player in attack since the restart. Chelsea's next game is set for Aug. 8 when the Blues face Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League tie. Chelsea enters down 3-0 on aggregate and will see its 2019-20 season end if it doesn't advance.