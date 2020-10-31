The last time Christian Pulisic went to Burnley for a Premier League match, he had his best game for the Blues and record his first hat trick for the club. Saturday's trip did not go nearly as well for the American star. After being on the bench and then scoring against Krasnodar in the UEFA Champions League midweek, Pulisic earned the start on Saturday against Burnley but did not play a single minute after picking up an injury in warmups.

At halftime, NBCSN showed what happened when he picked up the injury. He was chasing the ball in a small warmup drill of possession and slipped and fell. It turns out it was his hamstring.

Coach Frank Lampard said after the 3-0 win that Pulisic felt something in his hamstring and will get it scanned.

As he walked off the pitch, he could be seen furiously and strongly taking off his training top in disappointment.

His status moving forward is unclear, but considering he was watching the game from the stands, it doesn't seem like it would be something serious.

As you'll recall, however, he did injury his hamstring in the FA Cup final in August and missed the start of the Premier League season as a result.

More information is expected following the match during Frank Lampard's press conference.