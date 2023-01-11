When manager Graham Potter spoke before Chelsea's FA Cup tie with Manchester City last weekend, he stated that American Christian Pulisic would be out for "weeks." But now that more time has passed and further examination has taken place, Pulisic's knee injury seems much more severe. In Potter's pre-match press conference on Wednesday ahead of Chelsea's match against Fulham, he said that Pulisic is going to be out for a couple of months.

"Christian is going to be out for a couple of months we think, hopefully less," Potter said.

He also offered an update on Raheem Sterling that his injury is less severe than Pulisic's but he didn't give a timeline for Sterling's return. This injury happened just as Pulisic was getting a run of games after so many matches on the bench for Potter.

If Pulisic is out for two months, it could also impact his availability for Concacaf Nations League matches in March with the United States men's national team. While Pulisic shouldn't be needed to secure victories against Grenada and El Salvador, it's still missed time supporting whoever the chosen forward is to lead the line. They'll need to develop chemistry, especially with Pulisic being arguably the most important player.

As for Chelsea, it is beginning to make sense why they felt the need to sign Joao Felix, even with the Atletico Madrid forward only joining on a six-month loan. Chelsea will play Felix's full salary as well as a loan fee of €11 million but in return, Felix can be plugged anywhere in the Blue's attack.

When missing out on Champions League would come as a steeper price than Felix's loan fee, adding a stopgap signing makes sense, especially with Christopher Nkunku likely joining in the summer from RB Leipzig. Chelsea are caught between executing their long-term plans while trying to achieve short-term success, and that mirrors Pulisic's situation.

Already not allowed to leave the club during the summer, Pulisic was trending up after a strong World Cup with the United States. Getting regular playing time for Chelsea would likely increase his options for the summer or even be able to seal him a short-term loan to rebuild value similar to Felix's loan to Chelsea.

Now injured, all of those plans are on hold. Pulisic will not only need to rehab and prove that he's healthy yet again but he'll also have more competition in the attack. This is time where Hakim Ziyech can now pass him, burying Pulisic further down the bench and in turn limiting his options during the summer. It's a delicate balance for both club and player when Pulisic can't afford to wait for Chelsea as he enters his prime.

These next few months will be critical for Pulisic. He fought his way back into the lineup but yet another injury slowing down his progress at Stamford Bridge.