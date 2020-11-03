The injury bug has gotten Christian Pulisic again but not as bad as first feared, and Chelsea's young American star looks to be sidelined for just a bit. Chelsea coach Frank Lampard said on Tuesday that Pulisic's scan revealed a minor hamstring injury but enough to keep him out of their next UCL match against Rennes on Wednesday.

The knock happened Saturday before the Blues won 3-0 at Burnley when he picked up the injury after slipping in a warmup drill. Chelsea face Sheffield United on Saturday ahead of the international break, where the United States will play Wales.

Lampard said Pulisic is already back outside.

"He won't be fit tomorrow, but we'll see after that," Lampard said.

The last time Christian Pulisic went to Burnley for a Premier League match, he had his best game for the Blues and recorded his first hat-trick for the club. As he walked off the pitch, he could be seen furiously and strongly taking off his training top in disappointment.

As you'll recall, he injured his hamstring in the FA Cup final in August and missed the start of the Premier League season as a result.

The U.S. is set to face Wales in an international friendly on Nov. 12 in London. It remains to be seen if Pulisic will be included in Gregg Berhalter's roster, which is expected to be announced on Tuesday.