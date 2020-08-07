Watch Now: Champions League Coverage ( 16:56 )

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard revealed Friday that that U.S. soccer star Christian Pulisic would be out six weeks due to a hamstring strain he suffered in last week's FA Cup final. The club initially needed a scan to determine the extent of the injury. The issue will cause Pulisic to miss at least the start of the Premier League season, CBS Sports' Roger Gonzalez confirmed. The Premier League will kick off its 2020-21 campaign on Sept. 12.

Pulisic is one of many Chelsea players who will miss Saturday's Champions League clash with Bayern Munich, along with Cesar Azpilicueta, who is out for three weeks, and Pedro, who also has a six-week injury.

Pulisic, a Pennsylvania native, was injured in the second half of the FA Cup final as Chelsea lost to Arsenal. He scored five minutes into the game, but was taken off early in the second half. The injury ended a phenomenal run for the 21-year-old, who was dominant for the Blues since Premier League play resumed in June.

Pulisic got the start in the final and scored on his first chance on goal during the match. He made some history with the goal, becoming the first U.S. men's international to score in an FA Cup final.

Pulisic ended his 2019-20 season, his first with Chelsea, with 11 goals and six assists in all competitions. The Blues play Bayern Munich on Saturday in the Champions League and need to overcome a three-goal deficit in order to keep their season alive. The game, and every match in Champions League action, is streaming on CBS All Access.