American star Christian Pulisic will miss at least two weeks of action after undergoing the medical scans with AC Milan, multiple Italian media outlets have reported on Friday. Pulisic, who started off the 2025-26 season in a positive way with six goals in eight matches in all competitions, got injured against Australia playing a friendly with the USMNT over the international break. AC Milan will reevaluate the player's conditions in ten days, after the MRI scan performed revealed a low-grade lesion in the right biceps femoris, as reported by multiple sources.

Pulisic is set to miss AC Milan's home match against Fiorentina on Sunday and Pisa next week, but he might be back for the away game against Atalanta, if he's cleared to play by the Rossoneri's medical staff, which could also mean he's healthy in time to feature in the USMNT squad that will face Paraguay and Uruguay during the November international break next month. Pulisic was withdrawn in the 31st minute of the victory against Australia, but the USMNT were able to win the friendly match with two goals from Haji Wright.

After experiencing a lot of criticism after his decision to miss the CONCACAF Gold Cup in the summer, Pulisic was off to a strong start with the Italian club under Massimiliano Allegri, despite missing a crucial penalty in the last away match against Juventus before the international break.