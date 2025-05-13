It has been a disappointing season for Milan, but despite being on their second manager of the campaign in Sergio Conceicao, they will have a few chances to secure European soccer for next season. On Wednesday, Milan will face Bologna in the Coppa Italia final on Paramount+ at the Stadio Olimpico. Needing to get past Roma and Inter on the way to the final, it was unlikely that Milan would even be here, but a win would define their season, with Christian Pulisic being a key reason.

By winning the final, Milan would secure a place in the Europa League next season and major silverware for the second time in the last four seasons when both seemed unlikely just weeks ago. While standards are high at Milan, that would be quite an improvement since the period between their Scudetto triumphs in 2011-2021. During that decade, Milan won the Supercoppa Italia twice, but that was their only silverware in that span. So that's when securing Champions League soccer in four consecutive seasons and winning the league is something to celebrate, despite the disappointment that has happened during the season.

When looking at how Milan will ensure this is as successful a season as it can be, it will land on Pulisic. The American has been critical to Milan's attack, scoring 15 goals and assisting 10 more across Serie A, UCL, and Coppa Italia play. But in 2025, he hasn't hit the highs in cup play, failing to score or assist a goal in Milan's Coppa Italia matches this year. His 14 goal contributions are still the most from a Milan player this year, ahead of only Rafael Leao, and Milan needs both at their best to overcome defensive shortcomings.

The arrival of Mexico striker Santiago Gimenez from Feyenoord has also helped push Milan's attack to new levels, unlocking the best from Milan's wings, and he'll have a chance to lead the line in this match with everything at stake.

Milan's top goal contributions in 2025

Rank Player Goals + Assists Apperances 1 Christian Pulisic 14 27 2 Rafael Leao 12 26 3 Santiago Gimenez 9 17 4 Tijjani Reijnders 8 28 5 Tammy Abraham 8 25

On the other side, after a slow start to the season, Bologna have rounded into form to push for a Champions League spot behind strong defensive play, but Milan have been playing their best soccer of the season lately. Pulisic has plenty of big game experience, winning the Champions League with Chelsea and the DFB Pokal with Borussia Dortmund, but now he has a chance to cement his Milan legacy with a Coppa Italia victory as well.

These are significant moments ahead of a critical summer for Pulisic and the United States men's national team, who need to turn their own form around. It'll be easier to push for glory with the USMNT coming off a strong end to the season, and having that trophy to build off of can only increase the hunger for glory.

How to watch Coppa Italia final