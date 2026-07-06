Christian Pulisic odds, picks, predictions, player props: Best bets for USA vs. Belgium in 2026 World Cup

Christian Pulisic has already competed in three of Europe's top leagues and made 63 Champions League appearances before his 28th birthday, making him one of the most accomplished Americans in the history of major club soccer. However, he'll ultimately be defined at home by what he does with the U.S. Men's National Team at the World Cup, and he has a chance to make history on Monday in Seattle during a Round of 16 matchup with Belgium. Pulisic has already battled through injury to help the USA win a knockout round game for only the second time in history and a win in USA vs. Belgium would give them their second-ever quarterfinal berth and their first World Cup with multiple wins in elimination games. Pulisic hasn't scored yet in the tournament, but the latest 2026 World Cup odds from FanDuel Sportsbook price him at +175 to score a goal at any time (including extra time).

Kickoff for Monday's Round of 16 match at World Cup 2026 is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and the game will be played at Lumen Field in Seattle. There are also several other Christian Pulisic props available in USA vs. Belgium, including a -105 payout for him to score or assist and another -105 payout if he attempts at least three shots. Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets for Belgium vs. USA on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton.

Sutton is a former collegiate soccer player and has been SportsLine's top soccer editor since 2017. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed soccer betting decisions possible. Since 2025, Sutton has been profitable across multiple leagues, including the Premier League and Bundesliga. He's also been profitable on his Champions League picks in 2026. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Christian Pulisic betting odds

Christian Pulisic anytime goal scorer including extra time (+175)

Pulisic has yet to score during the 2026 World Cup, but he does have 33 international goals in 89 career appearances. His most recent goal came in a May friendly against Senegal to end a nine-match scoreless streak with the USMNT and he came through when America needed him most with a winner against Iran at the 2022 World Cup. The USA vs. Belgium match is a moment for Pulisic and the men's national team to prove that they've truly arrived, and this is a fair price for the squad's best creator to come through for a moment of brilliance.

Christian Pulisic to score or assist including extra time (-105)

Pulisic's lone goal contribution thus far came against Paraguay in the opening match of the tournament. However, he had to leave that match at halftime with an injury and then went on to miss the Australia match and only played 33 minutes off the bench against Turkiye. He played 87 minutes in the 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, but the Americans were forced to consolidate in defense after Folarin Balogun was sent off and there weren't a lot of chances to be created. Against an older Belgium roster that has played pretty wide open in their last two matches, expect Pulisic to look to cut inside and create for himself/teammates.

Christian Pulisic to record 3 or more shots (-105)

Pulisic came on for the final 30 minutes and change of the group stage loss to Turkiye to try to get his legs back under him before the knockout rounds began, and that's probably the best indicator of what he can do when he's trying to present himself as a true scoring threat. He took three shots in that short appearance while trying to will a team of USA subs back into that match. That's a gear he'll need to unlock more often going forward, as the USA has a slew of European juggernauts queuing up against them from here on out.

Top Christian Pulisic picks, player props for USA vs. Belgium

Christian Pulisic anytime goal scorer with extra time included (+175)

Christian Pulisic to record 3 or more shots (-105)