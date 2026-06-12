Christian Pulisic odds, picks, predictions, player props: Best bets for USA vs. Paraguay in 2026 World Cup

Christian Pulisic is the undisputed leader of the United States men's national team, and now he'll lead his squad into the 2026 World Cup looking to make a deep run on home soil. Pulisic has scored 33 international goals in his USMNT career, and he needs just one more to tie Eric Wynalda for fourth on the all-time goals list for the USA. Pulisic and the Americans will open their 2026 World Cup campaign against Paraguay on Friday at 9 p.m. ET.

According to the latest 2026 World Cup odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, Pulisic is +210 (risk $100 to win $210) to score against Paraguay. Pulisic is +390 to record an assist and +290 to record 2+ shots on target. Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton.

Sutton is a former collegiate soccer player and has been SportsLine's top soccer editor since 2017. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed soccer betting decisions possible. Since 2025, Sutton has been profitable across multiple leagues, including the Premier League and Bundesliga. He's also been profitable on his Champions League picks in 2026. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Christian Pulisic betting odds

Christian Pulisic anytime goal scorer (+210)

Pulisic has been proven to be an effective goal scorer for the USA, scoring 33 international goals during his USMNT career. Pulisic found the back of the net in the USA's 3-2 win over Senegal on May 31, and he finished with 10 goals across all competitions for AC Milan this season.

Christian Pulisic to score or assist (+130)

Pulisic is set to make his second appearance at the World Cup. He was on the USA's 2022 roster, recording one goal and two assists. He logged 10 goals and four assists across 34 appearances this season for AC Milan across all competitions, the lowest totals in his last three seasons.

Christian Pulisic to record 2+ shots on target (+290)

Pulisic is creative in the attacking third and possesses the speed to constantly get past defenders. However, Pulisic could find it tough to create scoring opportunities against a Paraguay squad that held Morocco to just four shots on target in March. The U.S. did record nine shots, including five on target, in their 2-1 win over Paraguay on Nov. 15, 2025.

Top Christian Pulisic picks, player props for USA vs. Paraguay

Pulisic to score or assist (+130)

Pulisic to have 1 or more shots on target (-175)