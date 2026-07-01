Christian Pulisic odds, picks, predictions, player props: Best bets for USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Team USA is back in action on Wednesday for its first knockout round game of the 2026 World Cup, taking on Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32. Although USA are coming off a loss, the Americans should be confident as their third group stage game didn't have any implications for their seeding after locking in the top spot in Group D with two opening victories. The Americans also received some good news in the most recent match with the return of Christian Pulisic, who missed their second game against Australia with a calf injury.

Despite Thursday's game against Turkiye not impacting their knockout positioning, Pulisic still returned to action and fired two shots on goal. Pulisic has zero goals and one assist in his two World Cup 2026 games, but he's a strong candidate to find the back of the net for USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina in an 8 p.m. ET start on Wednesday. The USA are -550 favorites to advance, while Bosnia and Herzegovina are +420 underdogs.

According to the latest 2026 World Cup odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, Pulisic is +120 (risk $100 to win $120) to record a goal, with -150 odds to record a goal or assist. Pulisic is priced at +390 to be the game's first goal scorer, and +700 to score 2+ goals.

Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton.

Sutton is a former collegiate soccer player and has been SportsLine's top soccer editor since 2017. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed soccer betting decisions possible. Since 2025, Sutton has been profitable across multiple leagues, including the Premier League and Bundesliga. He's also been profitable on his Champions League picks in 2026. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Christian Pulisic betting odds

Christian Pulisic anytime goal scorer (+120)

Pulisic hasn't scored a goal in the 2026 World Cup, but he's been a key player in key moments for the U.S. national team since striking his first international goal in 2016. A calf injury limited his production in the group stage, but now that it's the knockout round, both Pulisic and the coaches are likely to be more aggressive with him. Pulisic, who plays club for AC Milan, is a four-time U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year, most recently winning in 2023, and his goal scoring is a main reason for that. Bosnia and Herzegovina has allowed six goals this World Cup, including at least one in all three matches.

Christian Pulisic to score or assist (-150)

Pulisic became the fastest USA player to 50 points in international events in 2024, which occurred in a two-goal effort against Jamaica in the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals. Pulisic, 27, has recorded at least one point in four of six career World Cup matches, and he had an assist in the USA's 4-1 win over Paraguay in the opener. He's integral to Team USA's success, and given the mismatch on paper between these two squads (USA ranked 15th and Bosnia and Herzegovina ranked 61st), Pulisic is a strong candidate to record a goal or assist.

Christian Pulisic to record 3+ shots (-155)

Pulisic had three shots in limited minutes against Turkiye, and that was in his first game back after missing the Australia match with a calf injury. He had three shots in the U.S.'s last World Cup knockout contest, a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands in 2022, and he also had four shots against England in 2022.

Top Christian Pulisic picks, player props for USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Christian Pulisic to score (+120)

Christian Pulisic to have 3 or more shots (-155)